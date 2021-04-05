Manchester United of the Europa League: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/05/2021 at 10:26 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Fulfilling your responsibilities of the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, the grenade and the Manchester United will go to Los Cármenes this next Thursday.

In this sense, firstly, Diego Martínez’s team beat Molde (3-2) in the round of 16. Prior to that, the team finished the group stage in second place in its division, thus counting on three wins, two ties, a defeat and a goal differential of +3.

On the other hand, those led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eliminated Milan (2-1) to be able to arrive at this new instance of the tournament. Similarly, the squad finished the first stage of the Champions League in third place in their group, registering three wins, three defeats and a goal differential of +5.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE GRANADA – MANCHESTER UNITED DE LA EUROPA LEAGUE

The meeting of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League between Manchester United and the grenade will take place this Thursday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m., and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar + and Movistar Champions League.