Manchester United of the Europa League final: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/25/2021 at 10:27 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This Tuesday, the Europa League 2020 – 2021 will find its culmination when the Villarreal and the Manchester United contest the final of the competition in the Gda & nacute; sk energy from Poland.

In this sense, the yellow submarine of Unai emery has been one of the most prolific teams in the tournament, achieving a perfect pace of six wins during the group stage. Later, defeated Salzburg (4-1) in sixteenths, to Dynamo Kiev (4-0) in eighths, to Dynamo Zagreb (3-1) In rooms Y to Arsenal (2-1) in semis, reaching the long-awaited final in which they seek to achieve their first Europa League title.

On the other hand, those of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer they experienced three wins and three losses during their participation in the Champions League, which produced their classification towards the direct elimination stage of the Europa League. In consecuense, they were imposed in sixteenths against Real Sociedad (4-0), in the second round against Milan (2-1), in quarters to Granada (4-0) and in semis to Roma (8-5), and they want their second cup after winning the championship in the 2016-2017 season.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE VILLARREAL – MANCHESTER UNITED OF THE FINAL DE LA EUROPA LEAGUE

The Villarreal and the Manchester United will contest the final of the Europa League tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26, at 20:00, and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar + Y Movistar Champions League.