Manchester United: Marcus Rashford denounces racist insults after losing the Europa League

After Manchester United fell in the final of the UEFA Europa League Against Villarreal, in the penalty shootout, Marcus Rashford, forward for the Red Devils, denounced racial insults against him through social networks.

Through his Twitter account, Rashford pointed out that he has received almost a hundred messages with racial insults against him through his different accounts, for having lost the Europa League to the Spanish.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca seeks Erick Gutiérrez from PSV as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

“So far, I have counted at least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts. For those who work to make me feel worse than I already feel, good luck trying! “

I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. I have teaches children !! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence… – Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 27, 2021

Rashford even pointed out that there were teacher insults between the messages, something that he considered quite dangerous, since these people are holding young people and behaving in such a deplorable way.

“I’m most outraged that one of the bullies who left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is an open-minded math teacher. Teach the children! And he knows that he can freely racially insult without consequences … “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: