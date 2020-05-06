Hirving, the ‘Chucky‘ Lozano has lived through complicated passages under the mandate of Gennaro Gattuso at Napoli. For this reason, the lack of minutes in the Italian club would make the Aztec rethink about a possible change of scenery and one of the clubs interested in making his services would be nothing more and nothing less than the Manchester United.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the English club has the offensive on the agenda facing the next season. However, there is still no real approach between both directives to talk about the hypothetical signing of the Mexican.

The last years of Manchester United, both locally and internationally, they have left a lot to be desired. Therefore, they would be looking for new and renewed people to help them return to the top of world football.

Congratulations to all who guessed! 👏 Chucky @ HirvingLozano70 was our mystery player. 🇲🇽 # ForzaNapoliSempre 💙 https://t.co/1SqwqBqo4z pic.twitter.com/HnElPSTuhN – SSC Napoli officer (@sscnapoliES) May 2, 2020

It is important to note that the cost for ‘Chucky‘ Lozano round the 28 million euros, not at all difficult amount for one of the teams with higher profits worldwide. Similarly, the transfer of the Mexican to English territory would mean a good commercial business mutually.

Along with the interest of Manchester United Teams like Everton, club that directs Carlo Ancelotti (who led the ‘Chucky‘ Lozano to Italy). In addition, institutions in Spain such as Seville, Valencia and Atlético de Madrid They could also bid for the hiring of the offensive end.

Despite the null participation he had with the Napoli since the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso, the Mexican managed to accumulate three scores and two assists in one thousand 460 minutes distributed in 28 meetings.