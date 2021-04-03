Manchester United host Brighton and Hove Albion

04/03/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 8:30 p.m. the match of the thirtieth day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Manchester Utd and to Brighton in it Old trafford.

The Manchester United He faces the thirtieth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering his position after achieving a draw against him Crystal palace in his last game. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in 16 of the 29 matches played so far in the Premier League and add a figure of 32 goals conceded to 56 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Brighton and Hove Albion won in front of Newcastle united in his feud 3-0 and previously he had also done it away from home against the Southampton by 1-2, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time in the fiefdom of the Manchester United. To date, of the 29 games the team has played in the Premier League, it has won seven of them with a balance of 32 goals scored against 36 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Manchester United he has won seven times, he has lost four times and he has drawn three times in 14 games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At home, the Brighton and Hove Albion they have a record of five wins, five losses and four draws in the 14 games they have played so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Manchester UnitedIn fact, the numbers show three wins for the home team. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row beating their rival in this competition. The last game they played on Manchester Utd and the Brighton In this competition it was in September 2020 and ended with a result of 2-3 in favor of the locals.

At this time, the Manchester United It is ahead in the standings with a difference of 25 points compared to its rival. The team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he ranks second with 57 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the Brighton and Hove Albion, is sixteenth in the classification with 32 points.