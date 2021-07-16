Manchester United fear that Eduardo Camavinga has chosen La Liga

07/16/2021 at 6:52 PM CEST

The 18-year-old midfielder will end his contract with the Breton club in June 2022 and several European clubs are interested in signing the player, Eduardo Camavinga and among which is Manchester United. Everything indicated that the English team had taken control of the matter but this Thursday The Telegraph indicates that already they would not be very sure of the arrival of the young French international to England.

According to the English newspaper, the leaders of the Red Devils fear that Camavinga is leaning towards joining La Liga. The Real Madrid has been behind the player for more than a season following him closely and on the other hand the FC Barcelona he is also interested in the player. But economic difficulties could prevent them from offering the 30 million of euros they require for him.

Coach Bruno Génésio: “We know that he is in a situation where there is only one year left on his contract here, and we have already had several underlines that we cannot allow ourselves the luxury to remain in this situation with respect to an international player like him. ”

At the end of the season Camavinga already announced to Rennes that I did not want to renew and the French club does not think of keeping him on the team if it does not expand its ties. Nicolas Holveck, the president of the entity, also made it clear: “If he does not extend his contract, a solution will have to be found for his departure, that is evident.