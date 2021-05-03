Manchester United fans’ protest forced the derby against Liverpool to be postponed



The fans call for the departure of the Glazers, owners of the team.

Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Are there more passionate fans with a sense of belonging than the English? Probably in Manchester they will tell you no. Manchester United fans invaded Old Trafford and prevented the realization of the match between the ‘Red Devils’ and Liverpool. The classic from England. Just imagine. The reason? Demand exit from the Glazer family club, the current owners.

A storm of approximately 200 fans stormed the club’s sports city in a surprising way. They took the accesses and the security personnel could do little. They came to the playing field with banners, chants and flares calling for the departure of the Glazers for the sake of Manchester United.

Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford ahead of the match against Liverpool in protest of the club’s ownership 📸 pic.twitter.com/kfTJJ3MgD6 – B / R Football (@brfootball) May 2, 2021

The Glazers are an American family widely recognized for having acquired the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United. The management in the English club is not very well seen by the fans of the ‘Red Devils’.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was knowing that his team was among the founders of the European Super League, which collapsed in two days. But the intention was more than enough to judge the Glazers.

Do you understand us now @ManUtd? pic.twitter.com/7R7QZscqsN – ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) May 2, 2021

“Manchester United: we love you and you sell our souls“Said one of the banners. Fortunately there were no disturbances. The police were present but did not intervene abruptly. The club’s coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, along with other team members, calmed the fans. A strategy that Petr Cech made with Chelsea fans a few days ago.

The fans withdrew peacefully. Not without first having fulfilled its objective: the postponement of one of the most important games of the season as a basis for giving a clear message to a board that has been in its sights for years, and that does not seem to be able to hold out much longer.