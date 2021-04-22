Manchester United fans invade Red Devils facilities

A group of Manchester United fans invaded the team’s training ground this morning demanding the resignation of the owners, the Glazer family, in protest at the club’s initial involvement in the Super League, although they later withdrew from the project.

The individuals, who came to the training ground and the club offices, were photographed with banners displaying the message “Glazer Out” and calling for a reform of the club ownership system that includes the fan as part of the shareholding.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, coach of the first team, had to go out to calm things down and ended up convincing the fans to leave the facilities. Along with the Norwegian, there was also his assistant Michael Carrick, the technical director Darrent fletcher and the player Nemanja Matic.

A group of Manchester United fans has entered the training center to protest against the Glazers. Between debt and dividends, the Glazers have cost the club more than £ 1 billion. pic.twitter.com/32bgT4zwpn – The English media (@LaMediaInglesa) April 22, 2021

The assault comes after the entry and exit of Manchester United from the European Super League, of which Joel Glazer, owner of the team, was to be vice president. Glazer issued a statement Wednesday apologizing for having made the team’s inclusion in the new competition without asking the fans for permission.

