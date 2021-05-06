Manchester United: Edinson Cavani, the signing that Christian Martinoli requests for Toluca

The Uruguayan forward of the Manchester United, Edinson Cavani, could leave Manchester United and in Argentina they dream of his signing, however, it is not the only League in which they want the arrival of the former PSG striker and Christian Martinoli, a fan of the Toluca Devils, asks for it for the team .

In social networks, the famous TV Azteca narrator, who dreams of the signing of Edinson Cavani, sent a message to the board of the Diablos.

“Cavani and Canegol, I don’t know, think about it #ChorizoPower”. Wrote the narrator.

Edinson Cavani, who has been linked to Boca Juniors as a possible reinforcement for the following season, has not yet defined his future, as there is also talk that he could renew one more year with Manchester United.

For now, the player’s mind is on the final of the Europa League where they will face Villarreal of Spain.