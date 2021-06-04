Manchester United: Edinson Cavani presumes the birth of his fourth child (PHOTO)

After finishing the 2020-2021 season with Manchester United, forward Edinson Cavani has lived a dreamy June 3 day, becoming a father for the fourth time and has announced it on his social networks.

Via Twitter, the Uruguayan attacker released the image where he appears in the operating room with his baby Wild and his wife Jocelyn burgardt, being the second child in their marriage accompanied with the following message.

“Today is one of those special days that God gives us, happy with the arrival of our little” Silvestre “… I congratulate you # eternalprimavera21 for that courage of Leona. I love you,” he wrote.

Today is one of those special days that God gives us, happy with the arrival of our little “Silvestre” … I congratulate you # eternalprimavera21 for that courage of Leona. I love you ♥ ️ … pic.twitter.com/jFHzS5KS6o – Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) June 3, 2021

It should be noted that forward Edinson Cavani will play the 2021-2022 season with Manchester United, adding 16 goals and six assists in 38 games played in all competitions.

