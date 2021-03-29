Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked by his former teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United in 2003, after impressing Sir Alex Ferguson During a friendly match against Sporting Lisbon, the young Madeira player began his way to the top of football.

However, that journey was not easy, as it was difficult for him to adapt to the Premier League and the rest of his new teammates. Mads timm, former defender of the ‘Red Devils’, revealed in his autobiography that the Lusitanian suffered from bullying upon arrival in England due to his haircut and style of play.

“He was teased for his haircut and for his acrobatic attempts and the way he played the only purpose was to impress the coaches.

Timm assured that from that moment, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to contribute to the team with his leadership and they stopped caring about the mockery of his teammates, so he began to grow as a footballer.

“What is truly special about Cristiano is that he immediately proposed himself to be the leader of the team. And he succeeded. It didn’t matter what I told him. It was me, me, me. Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7”