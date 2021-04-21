Manchester United CEO resigns due to creation of European Super League

Ed Woodward, Manchester United vice president, will resign from his post at the end of this season, according to English media.

The news of Woodward’s departure comes after two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea, announced their plans to disengage from the European Super League, where Manchester United is also involved.

Also read: UEFA: The 15 teams that would play the European Super League

Woodward has been in the position for eight years and sports controversies have always surrounded him since some disastrous transfer markets, as well as the inability to return the team to glory after the departure of Alex Ferguson.

In addition to Woodward, Andra Agnelli is also rumored to leave Juventus for the same reasons.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content