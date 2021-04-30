Manchester United beat AS Roma 6-2 and take a big step towards the next round of the Europa League

04/30/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The Manchester Utd started his passage through the Europa League semi-final on the right foot after thrashing 6-2 at the Rome this thursday in the Old Trafforf. During the previous phase of the Europa League the local team eliminated the grenade; the AS Roma, meanwhile, managed to snatch the square from the Ajax. With this result, the Manchester United get an important advantage in the tie for the final match, which will be held at the stadium of the AS Roma.

The first part of the meeting started in an excellent way for the Manchester United, who fired the starting gun at the Old Trafforf with a goal from Bruno fernandes at 9 minutes. But later the Roman team reacted and equalized the contest with a goal from eleven meters from Lorenzo Pellegrini at 15 minutes. The visiting team joined again, which turned the tables in the light, getting 1-2 thanks to a goal from Edin dzeko in the 33rd minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-2.

The second half of the confrontation began facing the local team, who put the tables with a goal from Edinson cavani a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 48. After this the Red Devils team scored again in minute 64 through a double of Edinson cavani. Later, the locals scored again with a second goal from Bruno fernandes in minute 71 to establish the 4-2 for the Manchester Utd. Subsequently, a new occasion increased the score of the premises by means of a goal from Paul pogba in the 75th minute that established the 5-2 in favor of Manchester Utd. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Manchester United, who distanced himself thanks to a bit of Mason Greenwood just before the final whistle, specifically at 86. Finally, the match ended 6-2 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Manchester Utd gave entrance to Mason Greenwood, Nemanja Matic Y Juan kill for Marcus rashford, Fred Y Bruno fernandes, while the Rome gave the green light to Gonzalo villar, Antonio Mirante placeholder image Y Bruno peres for Jordan veretout, Pau Lopez Y Leonardo Spinazzola.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Paul pogba) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Gonzalo villar Y Chris smalling.

Despite the advantage of Manchester United in the first leg, until the return match that will take place on May 6 at the stadium of the AS Roma we will not know who will qualify for the final.

Data sheetManchester United:Pau López, Chris Smalling, Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin DzekoAS Roma:David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Víctor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Edinson CavaniStadium:Old TrafforfGoals:Bruno Fernandes (1-0, min. 9), Lorenzo Pellegrini (1-1, min. 15), Edin Dzeko (1-2, min. 33), Edinson Cavani (2-2, min. 48), Edinson Cavani (3-2, min. 64), Bruno Fernandes (4-2, min. 71), Paul Pogba (5-2, min. 75) and Mason Greenwood (6-2, min. 86)