Manchester United and Liverpool will play the postponed match on May 13

05/06/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Manchester United and Liverpool will recover the postponed day next Thursday, May 13, starting at 8:15 p.m. at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will play a total of four games in just eight days at the beginning of May: AS Roma, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool from 6 to 13.

Matchday 34 of the Premier League had to be postponed for both teams after a group of Red Devil fans entered the Temple of Dreams. The protest against the Glazer family, owners of the club, in the vicinity of the stadium intensified to the point that 200 people broke the security cordon and entered the pitch.

On the other hand, the game against Leicester City has been advanced to Tuesday, May 11 and Solskjaer’s men will play two games in just 50 hours. They will close the season against Fulham at home and visiting the Wolves. The Manchester United calendar is defined by:

AS Roma: Thursday, May 6 at 8:00 p.m. (Olympic Stadium in Rome)Aston Villa: Sunday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m. (Villa Park)Leicester City: Tuesday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. (Old Trafford)Liverpool: Thursday, May 13 at 8:15 p.m. (Old Trafford)

Without options in the Premier, objective Europa League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team faces the final stretch of the season with the illusion of being crowned with the Europa League. After beating AS Roma in the first leg (6-2), the red devils have a foot and a half in the final, where they would face either Villarreal or Arsenal. The Premier League is practically decided: Manchester City lead with a 13-point advantage with four games to go (five in the case of United).

Outside of the two cup tournaments, Manchester United has a double objective in the final stretch: secure runner-up in the Premier League and win the Europa League. In any case, the red devils just they would need a victory in the domestic tournament to secure a presence in the 2021/22 edition of the Champions League.

The miracle of the Champions League

As for Liverpool, the team looks for the miracle of getting a ticket to the Champions League. Seven points with one game less, Jürgen Klopp’s men are seventh after a tumultuous campaign. The objective in this final stretch of the season is to hunt down Chelsea, which currently occupies the last Champions place.

The reds, which they accumulate five days without knowing defeat, they have a demanding schedule in the last days: Southampton, Manchester United, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace.