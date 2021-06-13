Manchester United and Jadon Sancho would have reached a verbal agreement

For weeks the signing of Jadon Sancho with him has been ‘cooking’ Manchester United, but in the last hours, the figure of the Borussia Dortmund he would be closer than ever to returning to England for the next season.

According to Diario AS, the right midfielder would have reached a verbal agreement with the Red Devils board of directors to sign a contract of 18 million euros per year until 2026.

With this, Manchester United would only have to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund, which in the face of financial problems, would let out Sancho, preferring to retain Erling Haaland.

The English team would be offering 95 million euros, of which some will be for variables. Sancho will become one of the club’s most expensive signings alongside Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba