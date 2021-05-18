Manchester United and Fulham conclude their league match with a draw (1-1)

05/18/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

The match held this Tuesday at the Old trafford and who faced the Manchester Utd and to Fulham it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Manchester United arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Leicester city by a score of 1-2. Regarding the visiting team, the Fulham lost by a result of 3-1 in the previous match against the Southampton and accumulated four consecutive defeats in the competition. With this result, the set of the red devils is second after the end of the match, while the Fulham is eighteenth.

The first part of the meeting started in a favorable way for him Manchester United, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Cavani in the 15th minute, ending the first period with a 1-0 score.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the whole of the ‘Lily Whites’, who tied with a goal from Bryan in the 76th minute, concluding the match with a score of 1-1 in the light.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Manchester Utd who entered the game were Rashford, Amad Diallo Y Van de beek replacing Mctominay, Greenwood Y Cavani, while changes in the Fulham They were Andersen, Loftus-Cheek Y Tete, who entered to replace Reed, Carvalho Y Lookman.

The referee admonished Bruno fernandes Y Shaw by the Manchester Utd already Lemina, Lookman Y Areola by the ‘Lily Whites’ team.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Manchester United it was located in the second place of the table with 71 points, occupying a place of access to Champions League. For his part, Fulham with this point he got the eighteenth place with 28 points, instead of relegation to the Second Division, at the end of the game.

The next day the Manchester United will be measured with the Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the whole of the ‘Lily Whites’ will play their match against the Newcastle united.

Data sheetManchester United:De Gea, Tuanzebe, Lindelöf, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Mctominay (Rashford, min.62), Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood (Amad Diallo, min.83) and Cavani (Van De Beek, min.87)Fulham:Areola, Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bryan, Lemina, Reed (Andersen, min.32), Zambo Anguissa, Lookman (Tete, min.89), Reid, Cavaleiro and Carvalho (Loftus-Cheek, min.63)Stadium:Old traffordGoals:Cavani (1-0, min. 15) and Bryan (1-1, min. 76)