“Manchester is a giant of football and it is normal that they are favorites”

05/19/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

Villareal defender Raúl Albiol pointed out at a press conference that Manchester United, the rival they will face next Wednesday in the Europa League final, is “a soccer giant” so he considers it logical that he starts as a favorite to win the title.

“I don’t look at bets. TO someone must put favorite; and, due to history and budget, it is normal that they are. They are a giant of football and it is normal that the favorite is Manchester. This is our first final and that’s always taken into account & rdquor ;, he explained.

The veteran defender, who has already experienced several finals throughout his long professional career, commented that in this type of game “you have to be natural and calm, now you are at the end, so you must be strong during the match“.

“Everyone has experienced things in football, it is something personal, above all it is living it yourself and being very focused. We know that we can only win it as a team and we must prepare it that way, that is our path. So we are all important & rdquor ;, he continued.

“The team has grown this season, it has been improving in the bad and good moments, so now it is time to put that experience on the table in these two games & rdquor ;, he also pointed out in reference to the match against Real Madrid in the Last day of LaLiga where qualification for the Europa League is played.

Albiol stressed that the team’s goal was to reach the end of the season with European options in the league and with options to win a title. “They are two beautiful games against two historic teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United, very excited about both, & rdquor ;, he stressed.

The European final will be the fifth for coach Unai Emery, who won the first three with Sevilla. “The figure of Emery is very important, he has a lot of experience and he is the winner in this competition. Sure it will help us before the game, but it is true that now we are the players who must give our best, be calm and know what we have improved along this path. You always dream about this and now we are on this stage and with a final & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

Asked about the type of game he expects in the final, he said that “we know the punch they have, they are a very offensive team with high-level players who score a lot of goals. They are a team with a lot of potential in attack, so we they are going to demand a lot. We expect a close match, as an open match will complicate us a lot & rdquor ;.

Albiol highlighted the figure of Uruguayan striker Cavani. “I know him because he is very popular in Naples. We know what a great player and scorer he is. And it does not surprise me that at his age he is still in the state of form in which he is. I was very surprised that after the end of the contract I was without a team for so long. Uruguayans live football in their soul, they will be very happy, I think they have renewed. You have to be prepared, because if it is not Cavani it will be another striker; because that’s what happens in the finals, “he warned.

Regarding his options to enter the squad of coach Luis Enrique for the European Championship, the center-back said that “no more things enter my head. Cavani, Real Madrid … I can only be thinking about the two games that I have left. they are the most important for my team and for me. “

“When all this is finished the list will come out and I can not think about that. The last year I have not gone and I can only focus on what depends on me. If I play, finish at the highest level,” he concluded.

1010587