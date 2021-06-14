Manchester City would have offered Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva to FC Barcelona

The transfer market stopped for a few moments due to the activity in the European Championship; However, several teams begin to analyze their possible reinforcements, including the Manchester City from Gaurdiola.

The Spanish strategist was recently seen with Ronald Koeman, so the media began to talk about some exchanges that he could make between Barcelona and the English team.

According to ‘RAC1’, the Spanish strategist would be willing to exchange Bernardo silva Y Joao Cancelo, who do not enter into their plans, by Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembéle, players who would be on the transfer list.

Likewise, the source points out that other players who would be on the table are Fernandinho and goalkeeper Scott Carson. Without a doubt, the four players would be of great help to Koeman in the following season.