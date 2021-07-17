Manchester City won’t give up Jack Grealish for Harry Kane

07/16/2021 at 7:25 PM CEST

The Manchester City has two main objectives in the present market: Harry Kane Y Jack grealish. This information has been making headlines in the English press for weeks, but this Friday the portal ‘.’ added more details. From the outset, the team of Pep Guardiola He does not intend to give up either of the two English stars and is working on an operation that could exceed 200 million euros.

According to this information, the arrival of Grealish would be much more on track. There is an agreement with the player, who would sign until 2026, and the City He would benefit from an existing clause in his current contract, which expires in 2025.

With Kane the situation is different. “He is a Tottenham player, there is nothing more to add,” said the new ‘spur’ coach on Friday Nuno Espirito Santo. Opinion shared in the offices by Daniel levy. The London club does not want to sell and the negotiation is tough and very long.

To pay for part of this operation, the City He is considering selling to several players. On the list are Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo silva, Mahrez, Laporte or Sterling. On the other hand, the ‘sky blues’ will gain about 13 ‘kilos’ for the transfer of Sancho to the United and many others for the sale of the young man Harrison to the Leeds. Promises like Joint, Ilic or Herrera they could come out.