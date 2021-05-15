Manchester City win 3-4 at Newcastle United Stadium

05/14/2021 at 11:03 PM CEST

The Man city won the Newcastle 3-4 during the game held this Friday at the St. James’ Park. The Newcastle united came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the 2-4 victory against the Leicester city. On the part of the visiting team, the Manchester City lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against Chelsea. After the marker, the set of Newcastle is sixteenth at the end of the game, while the Man city continues as leader of the Premier League.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for the team of Newcastle, which opened the scoring thanks to a bit of Krafth in minute 25. But later the Manchester City managed to tie the match with a goal from I cancel in the 39th minute. Later the celestial team scored in the 42nd minute through a goal from Ferran torres. He put the tie on Newcastle united through a maximum penalty of Joelinton just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, concluding the first half with a 2-2 on the light.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival with a goal of Willock in minute 62. However, the visiting team reacted and equalized the contest by means of a Ferran torres in minute 64. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Manchester City, who managed to come back with a hat-trick of Ferran torres at 66 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 3-4.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Newcastle gave entrance to Lewis, Longstaff Y Gayle for Joelinton, Ritchie Y Fernandez, Meanwhile he Man city gave the green light to Mendy for I cancel.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Ritchie Y Shelvey and by the Man city admonished Rodri Y I cancel.

The Manchester City continues as leader of the Premier League with 83 points, occupying a place of access to the Champions League, while the Newcastle united he stayed in 16th place with 39 points after the game.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Premier League: Newcastle united will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Sheffield United at home, while the Manchester City will play away against him Brighton and Hove Albion.

Data sheetNewcastle United:Dúbravka, Fernández (Gayle, min.88), Krafth, Dummett, Murphy, Ritchie (Longstaff, min.84), Shelvey, Almiron, Willock, Joelinton (Lewis, min.84) and Saint-MaximinManchester City:Carson, Aké, Garcia, Cancelo (Mendy, min. 74), Walker, Rodri, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran TorresStadium:St. James’ ParkGoals:Krafth (1-0, min. 25), Cancelo (1-1, min. 39), Ferran Torres (1-2, min. 42), Joelinton (2-2, min. 45), Willock (3-2 , min. 62), Ferran Torres (3-3, min. 64) and Ferran Torres (3-4, min. 66)