Manchester City will pay for their fans’ trip to Porto

05/18/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The owner of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour, will pay for the fans travel to Porto to witness the Champions League final against Chelsea. The duel will take place on May 29 and will be attended by up to 6,000 fans from each team.

The Emirati has recognized that it is a commitment to all those who have supported the team: “It is important that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to attend this very special match. Especially those who have supported Manchester City through both the good and the bad times.”.

The duel will finally be played in Portugal after UEFA changed its mind and will reject the option of playing in Turkey, in the city of Istanbul. He had also considered the option of contesting it in London, since the two finalists are British, but in any case Porto will be the venue.

A British final two years later

The match between Manchester City and Chelsea will mark the second British final in the last three years. Two seasons ago, Liverpool and Tottenham reached the final, with Klopp’s defending champions. It is the third final so far in the 21st century dominated by English teams. In the 2007/08 season it was Chelsea itself and Manchester United, with victory for the Red Devils.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City seek to be crowned European champions for the first time in the club’s history and conquer a historic treble for British football. The skyblues eliminated PSG in the semi-finals and got rid of Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.