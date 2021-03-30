Manchester City will make a statue of Sergio Agüero at the Etihad Stadium

The Manchester City has announced that it will erect a statue in honor of Sergio Aguero in the vicinity of Etihad Stadium.

Agüero, 32, will leave the English club this summer after ten years and after becoming the team’s top scorer in history and abroad with the most goals in the history of the Premier League.

As a tribute, City will commission a statue of the Argentine that will be located next to those of Vincent Kompany and David Silva, two other of the great legends of the Manchester club.

In addition, City will pay tribute to him in the last game of the season, against Everton, at the Etihad Stadium, when the public, if all goes according to plan, can return to the stands once the British Government lifts some restrictions for covid-19 on May 17.