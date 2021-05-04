Manchester City vs PSG: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Prediction

PSG will seek to overcome the Champions League Semifinal series against Manchester City this Tuesday, May 4 at the Etihad Stadium, a scenario that could witness the first qualification of the Citizens to a final of the UEFA Champions League.

The English team arrives with a 1-2 advantage on the scoreboard and is the favorite to win the Vuelta match against PSG, since those led by Pep Guardiola come with better inertia in this season finale, in addition to having a historical dominance against the French.

Manchester City has never lost against PSG in a European competition, adding 2 wins and 2 draws in 3 Champions League matches and 1 Europa League match.

History of direct matches between Manchester City and PSG: Champions League Quarterfinal 2015/2016 Manchester City 1-0 PSG PSG 0-0 Manchester City Semifinal 2020 2021 PSG 1-2 Manchester City Manchester City vs PSG Europa League Manchesters City 0-0 PSG. 2008-2009

On top of that, Manchester City comes with a 6-win streak in the Champions League, placing it one win away from achieving the best record for an English team in terms of matches won in a row.

How do they get into the Champions League?

Manchester City: VVVVVV

PSG: VVEVDD

How do they arrive in all competitions? Manchester City: VDVVVV PSG: DVVVDV The hope of PSG.

The only statistic that favors PSG in this Vuelta match is the data of the season where they could overcome a 2-1 against in the Champions League, when they lost against Borussia Dortmund and managed to win 3-2 in favor, however, that it is the only occasion that they have been able to return in a tie that they started losing in the first leg at home.