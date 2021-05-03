Manchester City vs PSG: Schedule and channel where to watch the Champions League match

This Tuesday, May 4, Manchester City will host PSG from Neymar and company at the Etihad Stadium to close the first bracket of the UEFA Champions League Semifinals. The game will begin at 2:00 p.m., Central Mexico time and can be seen through the signal of ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2.

The series is slanted for the Manchester City with a 1-2 on the scoreboard, with the advantage represented by away goals, so the PSG It is the team forced to win this second game, giving City the opportunity to pass with the tie and with the defeat of 0-1.

Also read: Liga MX: The 2021 Guardians repechage crosses were defined

PSG need to score at least two goals to be able to aspire to play their second Champions League final in a row. The markers that would place him in the next round are: 0-2, 2-3, 3-4, 4-5, etc. The 1-2.

⚠ VOX POP What is your opinion about or we play in the Champions? Analyze, melhor player in the field, palpitate for the next game, options of Guardiola? We want to give your opinion! pic.twitter.com/ZwxY0GVszM – Manchester City (@ManCityPT) April 29, 2021

The winner of this match will face the winner of the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid in the grand final.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League around the world: Europe Albania: Tring, Vizion Plus Andorra: RMC Sport Armenia: Armenia TV Austria: DAZN, Sky Austria Azerbaijan: Saran, CBC Sport, AzTV Belarus: Belarus TV Belgium: Proximus, RTL, Q2 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport, Nova BH Bulgaria: A1, bTV Media Group Croatia: HRT, A1 Hrvatska Cyprus: CYTA Czech Republic: o2, Česká Televize Denmark: Viasat Denmark Estonia: TV3 Sport Finland: MTV France: RMC Sport, Mediapro North Macedonia: Arena Sport Georgia: Silk Sport Germany: Sky Deutschland, DAZN Greece: COSMOTE TV Hungary: MTVA Iceland: Stod 2 Sport Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media, RTE Israel: The Sports Channel Italy: Mediaset, Sky Italy Kazakhstan: QazSport Kosovo: Kujtesa Latvia: TV3 Sport Lithuania: TV3 Sport Luxembourg: RTL, RMC Sport Malta: Melita, PBS Moldova: GMG / Prime TV Monaco: RMC Sport Montenegro: SportKlub, Arena Sport Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Talpa TV Norway: TV2 Norway, NENT Group Poland: TVP, Telewizja Po lsat Portugal: Eleven Sports, TVI Romania: Digi Sport, Look TV, Telekom Sport Russia: Match TV San Marino: Sky Italia Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport Slovakia: Orange Sport Slovenia: Pro Plus Spain: Movistar Sweden: NENT Group Switzerland: Blue , SRG Turkey: beIN Sports Ukraine: Volia TV, MGU UK: BT Sport Vatican City: Sky Italia Africa and Middle East Nigeria: SuperSport South Africa: SuperSport Madagascar: Canal + Mauritius: Canal + Middle East and North Africa: BeIN Sports Rest of Africa: Canal +, SuperSport America Brazil: Interative Esporte, Facebook Canada: DAZN Caribe: Fox Sports, ESPN, Flow Sports, SportsMax Central America: Facebook, Fox Sports, ESPN Haiti: Canal + Latin America (except Brazil): Facebook, Fox Sports, ESPN United States: CBS All Access, TUDN Sports Asia and Pacific Australia: Optus Sport Brunei: beIN Sports Cambodia: UEFA.tv China PR: PP Sports, CCTV Hong Kong SAR: beIN Sports, iCable, PCCW, TVB India: Sony Ten Indian Subcontinent: Sony Ten 2/3 Indo nesia: SCTV Japan: WOWOW Kyrgyzstan: Saran, QSport Laos: UEFA.tv Macau SAR: TDM Desporto Malaysia: beIN Sports Mongolia: Eclat, SPS Burma: S Media New Zealand: Sky NZ Pacific Islands: Digicel Philippines: UEFA.tv Singapore: beIN Sports Solomon Islands: TTV Solomon South Korea: SPO TV Taiwan / China Taipei: Elta TV Tajikistan: Saran, Varzish Thailand: UEFA.tv Turkmenistan: Saran, Turkmenistan Sport Uzbekistan: Saran, Uzreport Vietnam: VSTV (K +)