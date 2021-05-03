Manchester City vs PSG: Probable lineups of the Champions League match

There is no tomorrow, PSG will have to row against the current this Tuesday, May 4, when Manchester City visit home in the UEFA Champions League Semifinals Round to overcome the series that the English lead with a score of 1-2 , so the Parisians are obliged to score at least 2 goals to have a chance of playing their second consecutive final in the Champions League.

In the Ida, Marquinhos had put forward the PSG at minute 15, but the Manchester City he closed with a beating drum during the second half of the match, managing to turn the scoreboard in the last 25 minutes of the game with goals from De Bruyne and Mahrez.

For the second leg, PSG will not be able to count on Senegalese Idrissa Gana Gueye, who was sent off in Ida’s game at minute 77.

The probable lineups for Manchester City vs PSG in the Champions League Semifinals Round are: Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva Paris Saint Germain (PSG): Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Danilo, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Neymar; Mbapp

How did they get here

Manchester City

10 wins 1 Draw 0 losses Goals for: 23 Goals against: 4 Quarter-finals: 4-2 against Dortmund Round of 16: 4-0 against Mönchengladbach Group C: first

PSG:

6 victories 1 draw 4 defeats Goals for 21 Goals against 12 Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (8) Quarterfinals: 3-3 against Bayern (Passed by away goal) Round of 16: 5-2 against Barcelona Group H: first