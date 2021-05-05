Manchester City vs PSG: Official lineups of the Champions League match

Paris Saint Germain go to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium to seek a historic comeback that will allow them to access their second consecutive final in the UEFA Champions League, but Pep Guardiola’s team ‘has everything in favor’ to finalize the tie with the 1-2 advantage achieved in the Parc des Princes.

The English team seeks to extend the hegemony it has against PSG in European competitions, because of the four games they have between them, the citizens have 2 wins and 2 draws without defeat.

City will seek to string together their seventh triumph in this UEFA Champions League, setting a mark for English teams, as the best streak so far belongs to Manchester United and Leeds United and Arsenal with 6 consecutive victories.

The official Manchester City vs PSG lineups in the Champions League are as follows: MANCHESTER CITY: 31 Ederson (PO) 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 5 Stones 8 Gündoğan 11 Zinchenko 17 De Bruyne 20 Bernardo Silva 25 Fernandinho (C) 26 Mahrez 47 Foden

PSG:

1 Navas (PO) 3 Kimpembe 5 Marquinhos (C) 6 Verratti 8 Paredes 9 Icardi 10 Neymar 11 Di María 21 Herrera 22 Diallo 24 Florenzi MATCH DATA:

Manchester City

10 wins 1 Draw 0 losses Goals for: 23 Goals against: 4 Quarter-finals: 4-2 against Dortmund Round of 16: 4-0 against Mönchengladbach Group C: first

PSG:

6 victories 1 draw 4 defeats Goals for 21 Goals against 12 Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (8) Quarterfinals: 3-3 against Bayern (Passed by away goal) Round of 16: 5-2 against Barcelona Group H: first