Manchester City vs PSG: Kylian Mbappé will be a substitute in the Champions League semi-finals

Hours before the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions Legaue Come in Manchester City and the PSG, things have been complicated for the Argentine coach, Mauriocio Pochettino, who would have made the decision to send to the bench Kylian Mbappé

According to information from RMC, the French figure will be a bench tonight at the Etihad Stadium, dismantling the powerful attack that the Parisian team has with Neymar and Ángel Di María.

The player who will replace him is unknown, but he has two attackers who could generate a lot of danger. One of them is the experienced Argentinian, Mauro Icardi, and the other, Moise Kean, an Italian player who has surprised this season.

It will be in a few hours that Pochettino reveals his starting eleven to seek his place in the final, but if this news is confirmed, it will be a sensitive loss for the first half, considering that the French team needs two goals to advance.