Manchester City vs Chelsea: Zague’s message for the return of the fans in the Champions League

After more than a year of staying in the stadiums without the presence of the fans, the Manchester City match against Chelsea has become the first game to allow fans to enter the UEFA Champions League.

Faced with the emotion of listening to the songs of those present in the Do Dragao stadium, Luis Roberto Alves Zague, the former soccer player and current commentator of Aztec TV, He dedicated an emotional message to fans on social networks.

“Long live the fans !!! Whatever the flavor says, the seasoning to the desire that one is motivated to watch a football game whoever plays they put it !!!! Without a doubt #Respect,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the UEFA Champions League allowed 30% of the total capacity of the Do Dragao stadium for the end of the 2020-2021 season of the competition between Manchester City and Chelsea.

