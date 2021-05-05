Manchester City vs Chelsea: When will the Champions League Final be played

The Chelsea defeated the Real Madrid Y will face Manchester City in the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League Final to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the venue that would originally host the Final of the previous season, which was played in Lisbon due to the pandemic.

The English were tired of failing during the 90 minutes against a Thibaut Courtois full, as the Belgian prevented the match from ending in a historic win against the Real Madrid, managing to make up the dominance of the London team with a ‘decorous’ 2-0.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Timo Werner, who took advantage of a rebound after a great play by Kanté in partnership with Havertz; The German midfielder finished with Vaseline before Courtois left, but his shot crashed off the crossbar, leaving Werner to push the ball with a free kick.

At minute 85, Mason Munt sentenced the series with 2-0 after an individual play by Christian Pulisic, who reached the baseline and sent a delayed diagonal for the English to push the ball into Courtois’ goal.

This will be the first time that these teams meet in a Champions League Final, after City qualified for the first time at this stage in the top European competition.

The Istanbul Final will mark the return of Pep Guardiola to a match for the Champions League championship, as he had not been able to access this phase since he left FC Barcelona. The Spaniard failed in seven attempts; three with Bayern Munich and four with Manchester City.

This will be the third final for Chelsea, seeking their second Champions League title.

As is a tradition in the Champions League, the Final will be played on Saturday and the most likely time will be 2:00 p.m., Mexico City time.

