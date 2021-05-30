Manchester City vs Chelsea: Velázquez de León throws a dart at Guardiola after losing the Champions League

Sports journalist Gerardo Velázquez de León of Universal Deportes, threw a strong dart for coach Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, after falling in the grand final against the Chelsea of the UEFA Champions League.

Also read: Boca Juniors launches new offer to Club América for Roger Martínez

And Pep ??? Today the “great” coach did not know how to decipher the great Chelsea FC !!! UCL Final adds and adds failures in UCL “, was the message from Gerardo Velázquez de León.

The controversial Mexican communicator launched his message through his social networks, where he strongly criticized the Spanish coach, ensuring that he did not know how to decipher the Blues team led by German Thomas Tuchel.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

And Pep ??? Today the “great” coach could not decipher the great @ChelseaFC !!! # UCLFinal adds and adds failures in UCL – Gerardo Velázquez de León (@ gvlo2008) May 29, 2021

Gerardo Velázquez de León closed his message against Pep Guardiola, ensuring that he continues to add failures in the UEFA Champions League since his departure from FC Barcelona where he raised 2 ‘Orejonas’.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content