Manchester City vs Chelsea: Study reveals UEFA Champions League winners

The day has arrived and this Saturday, May 29, the new UEFA Champions League champion will be defined in the Grand Final in Porto, Portugal, at the Estadio do Dragao between the two clubs of the England Premier League, Chelsea FC and Manchester City, a club that will play its first European title.

The Manchester City He arrives as a brand new champion of the Premier League and this will be the first opportunity he will have to win the orejona, a trophy that has been denied to his technical director, Josep Guardiola, since he left the FC Barcelona in 2012, club where he got two Champions.

For Chelsea FC, this will be the second Champions League final they play and the fourth taking into account all European competitions. The blues have a balance of 3 final wins (1 UCL and 2 UEL) and one loss (UCL).

The die is ‘cast’ and according to the study of the portal specialized in predictions based on probability and statistics of fivethirtyeight.com, the favorite to lift the Champions League is Manchester City, since those led by Guardiola have a 55% probability of champion this Saturday against Chelsea FC, who was left with 45%.

The Final of this season guarantees the championship for an English club, which would increase those of the island in the ranking of more Champions per country, since they would be placed 4 ears of Spain, leader of the list with 18 trophies.

18 – Spain 13 – England 12 – Italy 08 – Germany 06 – Holland

