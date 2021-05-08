Manchester City vs Chelsea: Sergio ‘kun’ Agüero apologizes after missing penalty

Chelsea defeated Manchester City two goals to one in the Premier League match on matchday 35 at the Etihad Stadium, so those led by Pep Guardiola will have to wait at least one more week to lift the title. of the English League, a match he had in Sergio ‘Kun’ Agûero to the perfect opponent when missing a penalty.

The ‘Kun’ Agûero missed the maximum penalty by wanting to collect his launch in a Panenka-style shot, which caused a lot of annoyance in the Manchester City fans because they believe that it was the cause of the defeat against Chelsea.

Given this, the ‘Kun’ apologized to all Manchester City fans through their social networks after the defeat against Chelsea in their stadium and that they will prevent them from being champions for another week.

“I can’t help but apologize to my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans for today’s penalty. It was a bad decision and I take responsibility, “said Agûero.

With the result, City will have to wait one more day to be able to be proclaimed champion, as it remained stagnant at 81 points, 9 behind United, who could cut to 3 units if they win the two pending games that remain in the season. The Red Devils have 67 points and 33 games played, to 35 for the Citizens.

