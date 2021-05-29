Manchester City vs Chelsea FC: Video of Kai Havertz’s Goal in the Champions League Final

Chelsea FC and Manchester City They are starring in a real grip on the UEFA Champions League Final this Saturday, May 29 at the Dragon Stadium in Porto, Portugal, in the last of the ‘English finals’ that presents the most prestigious tournament at club level in all of Europe .

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City came out as the great favorite to take the orejona for the first time in its history in this, its first great final in European competitions.

The process of the match began with Manchester City dominating the match, presenting clear opportunities with Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, but with Chelsea throwing hard whips with tremendous counterattacks that made the Citizens tremble in the first ten minutes.

Despite the dominance and control of City, Chelsea presented the clearest in the first quarter of the game, but the German striker, Timo Werner, failed twice in the face of Ederson Moraes’ goal.

At minute 42, Chelsea hit one on a precise pass from Mount to Kai Havertz, who took the goalkeeper out and finished perfectly, making it 0-1 on the scoreboard.

