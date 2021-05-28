Manchester City vs Chelsea FC: Schedule and channels where to watch the Champions League Final

The Chelsea FC and Manchester City They will be measured this Saturday, May 29, in the most important match of the 2020-2021 Season at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in Portugal to define the new UEFA Champions League champion. The game will begin at 2:00 p.m., Central Mexico time and can be seen through the Fox Sports signal and ESPN 2.

Chelsea comes to this game as the apparent victim before the might of Manchester City, although the blues have won the last two games against Guardiola’s citizens, beginning to develop a similar streak to the one they achieved between 2005 and 2009, when they won eight consecutive wins.

In European cup matches, City and Chelsea met in the 70-71 Cup Winners’ Cup, with two wins for London.

In early May, Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 in their Premier League match, just after both had qualified for the Champions League Final.

Channels and schedules of the Champions League Final in different countries: Spain. Movistar Champions League from 9:00 p.m. Mexico will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox Sports. 2:00 p.m. Ecuador. Fox Sports. 2:00 p.m. Colombia. Fox Sports and ESPN 2. 2:00 p.m. Peru Fox Sports and ESPN 2. 2:00 p.m. Chile. Fox Sports and ESPN 2. 3:00 pm. Venezuela. Fox Sports and ESPN 2. 3:00 pm. Argentina. Fox Sports and ESPN 2. 4:00 pm. The United States can be followed through TUDN, Paramount + and Univision NOW.

