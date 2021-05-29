Manchester City vs Chelsea FC: Official Lineups of the Champions League Final

The UEFA Champions League will have a new champion this Saturday, May 29 from the stadium of the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal with the defining match between the English teams Manchester City and Chelsea FC, who will look for their first and second orejona respectively.

For those led by Pep Guardiola, this will be the first time they have played a UEFA Champions League Grand Final, while for Thomas Tuchel’s pupils it will be the second time they have fought for the most important title at the level. of clubs in Europe.

Manchester City comes as an apparent favorite after winning the Premier League in the 20-21 season in a campaign where they swept their rivals, although with the ‘pending’ of having lost in their most recent match against the blues, at the beginning of the month of May.

The official line-ups for the match between Chelsea and Manchester City are as follows Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, R. Dias, Stones, Sterlig, Gündogan, Zinchenko, De Bruyne B Silva, Maherez and Foden Chelsea: Mendy, Rüdiger, Jorginho, Silva , Kanté, Werner, Mount, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta and Havertz

The only precedent that these teams have in European competitions is the 1970-1971 Cup Winners’ Cup Final, where Chelsea beat the Citizens in both games.

