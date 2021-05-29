Manchester City vs Chelsea: Fans attack Zinchenko after Havertz score

The fans of Manchester City of the Premier League, attacked the footballer of their team Oleksandr Zinchenko, after the score of the Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Blues team led by coach Thomas Tuchel, took the lead in the first half with a score from Havertz, which easily left the Ukraine player on the road.

After Chelsea’s score, Manchester City fans went against Oleksandr Zinchenko, as they believe he could have done something else to prevent that score against.

The pass is brutal, but Zinchenko was thinking about the holidays! What a way to beat Havertz in the race! – Adal Franco (@AdalFrancoESPN) May 29, 2021

The Ukrainian’s name became a worldwide trend on Twitter after the annotation, with hundreds of memes emerging about his performance in this final of the European Champions League.

