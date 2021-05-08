Manchester City vs Chelsea: FA wants to host Champions League final

Lto British football federation (FA) negotiates with the UEFA so that the final of the Champions League, which will face Chelsea and Manchester City, will be played in England on May 29, after the planned venue in Istanbul (Turkey) was included by the United Kingdom in its red list of travels.

The British Minister of Transport, Grant Shapps, acknowledged in a press conference that his Government has “had to put Turkey on the red list”, which implies that travel there is only allowed under very exceptional circumstances and those who return from that country They must comply with a quarantine of ten days isolated in hotels arranged by the authorities.

“We are open to host the final, but it is UEFA’s decision,” said Shapps, before recalling that the United Kingdom is already allowing some fans, in limited capacity, to football matches. According to the minister, “given that there are two English clubs, we are waiting to see what UEFA has to say.”

Shapps reiterated that fans would not be allowed to travel to Istanbul to watch the match as Turkey was on the red list. Current restrictions force anyone returning from a red list country, including elite athletes, to be quarantined for 10 days in a hotel at a cost of £ 1,750.