Manchester City vs Chelsea: Champions League final ‘gets ahead’ in the Premier League

The UEFA champions league will have an English final after Manchester City and Chelsea will manage to eliminate PSG and Real Madrid in the semifinals and will define the new European soccer champion next, however, both teams previously have an important appointment to attend in the Premier League.

Manchester City and Chelsea will meet this weekend on matchday 35 of the Premier League, anticipating what will be the grand final of the Champions League in three weeks on May 29.

However, this match Pep Guardiola’s team can already be crowned Premier League champions if they manage to beat those led by Thomas Touchel who have just eliminated Real Madrid from the Champions League.

For now, the match of matchday 35 of Manchester City’s Premier League against Chelsea will be on the Etihad Stadium field this Saturday, May 8 at 11:30 in the morning time in central Mexico, to see if the citizens, can consecrate themselves as the champions with three games to go.

In turn, Chelsea will seek to maintain fourth place in the standings to tie up their stay in the next Champions League in case they cannot win the final of this edition, taking into account that they have three points against West Ham United.

