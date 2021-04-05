Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Time and where to watch the Champions League quarter-final match

This Tuesday, the Champions League activity resumes with the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal between the Manchester City and the Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium, The match will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal at 2:00 p.m.

Guardiola’s team is together with Bayern Munich the favorites to win this edition of the Champions League. The Spanish strategist owes a debt to the fans, since, since his arrival, the English team has not managed to reach the semifinals of the tournament

Also read: Club América: Solari leaves the last technicians of ‘Las Águilas’ in a bad way

This duel comes amid rumors that put Erling Haaland as one of City’s targets for the next transfer market. With the departure of Agüero, the rumors have taken hold, so it will be the perfect setting to convince the board to pay out a good sum of money.

Also read: Samara Alcalá, former Exatlón participant, captivates her followers with a black swimsuit

For its part, the German team is not going through its best moment. In the Bundesliga they are far from Champions League positions; however, it has two of the players called to be among the best in the world: Haaland and Sancho. Along with Porto, Dortmund is the team least likely to win ‘La Orejona’.