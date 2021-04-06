Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Probable lineups for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals

The Champions League returns in its final phase and gives us one of the best games that can be seen: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, two teams contrasted by their present, but with a great quality in their teams that could leave us one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Those led by Pep Guardiola They do not present any casualties for tomorrow’s game: however, as has been customary, the doubt is in the attack, considering that throughout the season it has rotated with Gabriel Jesús and Foden as false nine

Probable Lineup of Manchester City vs Dortmund

Goalkeeper: Ederson. Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Rubén Díaz, John Stones and Kyle Walker. Midfielders: Rodri, Gundogan and de Bruyne. Forwards: Sterling, Bernando Silva and Gabriel Jesús.

Everything you need for the week ahead … #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re – Manchester City (@ManCity) April 5, 2021

For its part, Dortmund arrives with several casualties, the most sensitive being that of Jadon Sancho; however, he will not be able to count on Witsel. The German team knows that their hopes lie in Haaland’s boots, which he hopes to have a dream night.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City likely lineup

Goalkeeper: Witz. Defenders: Can, Akanji, Hummels and Guerreiro. Midfielders: Dahoud, Delaney and Bellingham. Forwards: Hazard, Reus and Haaland