Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Official lineups of the Champions League match

To the Manchester City He has five games left to achieve his long-awaited European cup. The first of them this Tuesday before the Borussia Dortmund, a match for which his favoritism is great due to the contrast in the state of form of both teams, although Haaland emerges as a great threat as the top scorer in the current UEFA Champions League with ten goals.

Those of Pep Guardiola they caught cruising speed in the Champions a few months ago and they haven’t released her. Since last November 21 they only lost one match – against him Manchester United– and only three more have tied.

Thirty wins have fallen since that date and the ‘Sky Blues’ command the table with time counted to achieve their fifth Premier League since the Arab investment arrived.

Dortmund come to Etihad at a difficult moment, having practically said goodbye to the fight to qualify for the next Champions League when they lost 1-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The defeat leaves him in a situation where there are even doubts about the composition of the squad for next season and about the possibility of retaining important players, starting with Haaland himself.

For this reason, the duel against City goes practically to a second point in the current debates about Dortmund, which the last time they had been left out of the Champions League was in 2015.

Lineups: Manchester City: Ederson (PO) Walker Rúben Dias Stones Gündoğan Rodrim De Bruyne (C) Bernardo Silva Mahrez João Cancelo Borussia Dortmund: 35 Hitz (PO) 2 Morey 8 Dahoud 9 Haaland 11 Reus (C) 13 Guerreiro 15 Hummels 16 Akanji 22 Bellingham 23 Emre Can 36 Knauff

