We will have a very attractive game this Wednesday March 11 in a duel pending the Premier League 2019-2020when the Manchester City seek to take advantage of your local status to return to the path of victory consolidating yourself as a sub-leader, but you will receive a Arsenal who will try to surprise Etihad Stadium.

Time and Channel Manchester City vs Arsenal

Campus: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Hour: 7:30 pm UK. 1:30 pm from Mexico and Central America. 2:30 pm from Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 4:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in England, Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. Telemundo in the United States.

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE

The box of Manchester City He is having a good campaign, but they know that the title has gotten out of hand, so they only seek to tie the second position. In 28 days they add 18 wins, 3 draws and have been beaten 7 times.

The Citizens They arrive beaten, since last Sunday they visited the Manchester United in the Manchester Derby being beaten 2-0, so they will try to return to the path of triumph.

For his part, the Arsenal He is having a disappointing campaign fighting in the middle of the table, they will need a great closure if he wants to reach European competitions. They have 9 wins, 13 draws and 6 lost games.

The Gunners They came from taking a breather on the day of last weekend when they received West Ham in a closed clash, but they managed to define in their favor thanks to a solitary score of Alexandre Lacazette at 78.

As he Manchester City As the Arsenal they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Citizens in second place with 57 points, while the Gunners ninth march with 40 units in this Premier league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Manchester City vs Arsenal.

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Pending Match Premier League 2019-2020