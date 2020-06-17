David Luiz’s blatant mistakes paved the way for a Manchester City that returned to the Premier League with a victory (3-0) and postponing the possible Liverpool fuss. Those of Pep Guardiola are placed 22 points away from Liverpool, so Jürgen Klopp’s will not be able to be crowned champions – thirty years later – this weekend against Everton.

To do so, they would have needed an Arsenal win this Wednesday at Etihad Stadium, but Mikel Arteta’s men were never close to victory. Dominated from start to finish, only Bernd Leno saved the furniture during the first part of the meeting, until David Luiz’s calamity entered the scene. Arsenal faced a very long discount, up to three minutes, in the first half for the two early injuries it suffered. Granit Xhaka and Pablo Marí left with physical problems.

The goals for the Manchester team were Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling. Thus, the picture of citizens continues in the fight in second place, although already with the Premier resigned by the wide difference in points with Liverpool.

Instead of the Spanish David Luiz entered and in the long discount the pyramid of letters to Arsenal fell. An innocent cross from the wing was mistakenly cleared by the Brazilian, leaving the ball dead for Raheem Sterling to splice. Before Arsenal had time to respond and the second half had started, Luiz rolled it again.

Riyad Mahrez ran away with speed, struggled with him and knocked him down. Anthony Taylor pointed out the maximum penalty and expelled the Brazilian. Kevin de Bruyne punished from eleven meters, just like a few months ago to Real Madrid, and sealed the victory.

The pace of play dropped from the second goal and Arsenal limited itself to defend itself and City to look for some more goal, although without much effort. De Bruyne and Gündogan were the clearest to fatten the score a little more, but the third was in charge, already in injury time, of youth player Phil Foden. The worst news for City was the injury of the Spanish defender Eric García, who had to leave immobilized and with oxygen from the field after a collision with his goalkeeper, Ederson.

Arteta’s men, who have added six consecutive games without winning away from home, are further away from the European positions and are ninth, with 40 points. City delay Liverpool’s fight for at least one day and consolidate in second position with 60 points, seven more than Leicester City and 22 away from Liverpool.