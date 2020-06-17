After a long wait, finally this Wednesday, June 17, the action returns in the Premier League 2019-2020 concluding with a pending match of day 28, where the Manchester City will seek to return in triumph against a Arsenal who will try to get out of his visit to the Etihad Stadium.

Time and Channel Manchester City vs Arsenal

Campus: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Hour: 8:15 pm in England and 9:15 pm in Spain. 2:15 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 4:15 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in England, Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. Telemundo in the United States.

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE

The box of Manchester City It came with a bittersweet campaign, since it remained as a sub-leader, but they know that the title has practically gotten out of hand despite adding 18 wins, 3 draws and 7 games lost.

The Citizens They had activity on the already distant 8 March when they visited the Manchester United suffering a tough 2-0 defeat.

For his part, the Arsenal He was suffering when fighting in the middle of the table, so in this return they need to step up if they want to reach Europe. After 28 duels they added 9 wins, 13 draws and 6 setbacks.

The last duel of the Gunners dates back to March 7 when they received West Ham suffering to beat them with a solitary score of Alexandre Lacazette 12 minutes from the end.

As he Manchester City As the Arsenal They know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to get back on the right foot in the search to close with all the last third of the season. Premier league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Manchester City vs Arsenal.

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 28 Premier League 2019-2020