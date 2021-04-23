Manchester City sign young promise Kayky

04/23/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Manchester City have announced the signing of Kayky, young promise of Fluminense, in exchange for 10 million euros more variable. The 17-year-old winger will remain with the Brazilian team until the end of the season and will join the club skyblue in January 2022. It is one of the latest gems of South American football and several important clubs in Europe were watching his progression.

As happened with the incorporation of Gabriel Jesús four years ago from Palmeiras, Pep Guardiola’s team keeps the rights of the player and keeps him in the team of origin until the end of the course, at the end of this 2021. Kayky is an under-17 international with Brazil and is being one of the players with the most projection in the Brazilian league.

The current Fluminense player He is a left-handed winger who usually acts as a changed band. It is light and agile to drive, conditions that allow it to be upright and overshoot its marker with some ease. He is extremely slim on a physical level, but has a great ability to protect the ball.

In the country they compare him with Neymar, one of the most talented players in world football, but in a left-handed version. The two Brazilians have common traits: they are dribblers by nature and they have a certain tendency to unbalance by resorting to their acceleration and speed. So far this year, the winger has participated in nine games and has scored two goals and distributed an assist..