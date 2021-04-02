Manchester City: Sergio Agüero reveals details about his relationship with Mario Balotelli

Sergio Agüero announced a few days ago that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, which caused several fans to give themselves, perhaps, the best player in the history of the club, which he arrived in summer 2011.

Throughout his time with the English team, Agüero has had great teammates, including Carlos Tévez, Yaya Toure and Mario baolotelli, the latter, one of the most problematic. In an interview with Ibai, Aguëro revealed what his relationship with the Italian attacker was like.

The Argentine confessed that he had a very good relationship with the Inter Milan youth squad and pointed out that many times the English press questioned him more. The ‘Kun’ accepted that he had his details, but he was always a good person.

He recalled a specific moment, when the Italian celebrated with a shirt that read: ‘Why always me?’ . The ‘Kun’ indicated that in the following days I spoke with him, and showed him all the newspapers in which he appeared for topics outside of football, to which Balotelli responded with: ‘All that is a lie’