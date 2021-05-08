Manchester City: Sergio Agüero makes a fool of himself by charging for ‘Panenka’ vs Chelsea (Video)

This Saturday, he faced the Chelsea and the Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a match corresponding to the Premier league, in what was a preview of what will be the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Those led by Pep Guardiola took the lead near the end with a goal from Sterling. Minutes later, the referee signaled a penalty on Gabriel Jesús. The person in charge of cutting it would be Sergio Agüero.

The Argentine attacker had the opportunity to score from the eleven steps, however, the ‘Kun’ charged to the panenka, a shot that Edouard Mendy stopped without complications.

This caused the annoyance of the Spanish strategist and the fans of the ‘Cityzen’, who claimed the way in which he charged, since that score could mean the title for City.