Manchester City sees impossible to reinforce with Erling Haaland for next season

Pep GuardiolaManchester City coach, questioned the signing of a striker to replace Sergio Agüero and assured that with current market prices they cannot afford it.

The Manchester team has been linked to Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund, their next rival in the Champions League, and Danny Ings, Southampton, but the Spanish coach ruled out moves in the next summer market.

“I don’t know what will happen, but with these prices we are not going to sign a striker. It is not possible, we cannot afford it. All the clubs are having a bad time financially and so are we,” Guardiola said at a press conference before the game against Leicester City.

“Most likely we will not sign a forward for next season,” he added.

The City will lose this summer to Agüero, who will leave free after finishing his contract, but Guardiola trusts the players he has and the quarry for the future.

“We have enough players in the first team and interesting players in the quarry,” he added.

