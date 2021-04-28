Manchester City: schedule and where to watch today’s Champions League game on TV and live online

Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City face today, Wednesday, April 28, in the first leg of the semifinals of Champions League starting at 9:00 p.m. for a place in the final of the Champions League. They are two teams built with the power of petrodollars, led on the one hand by Taste and another for Abu dhabi, who face each other to reach the last step before their first trophy as kings of Europe.

A match that will be refereed by the referee Felix brych and that will be televised live by Movistar Champions League. In addition, the tie PSG-City will have the comments of the online meeting minute by minute on the website of OKDIARY with lineups, chances and goals from one hour before the game with all the previous one.

Match PSG – City of a very high level, two of the four clubs with the highest market value at the moment. The Manchester City, first with more than one billion appraisals, and the Paris saint germain, the. fourth with more than 800 million. The Neymar, Mbappe and company before De Bruyne, Bernardo silva and co. Clash of the Titans between two projects that aspire to be able to cement their large investments in the last decade with the jewel in the crown, a Champions.

The challenge of PSG will be the one to win for the first time at Manchester City in a tie of Champions League. These two teams already have precedents, in the 15/16 campaign they met in the quarterfinals and the victory would end up with the citizens after the 2-2 in the Parc des Princes and the victory by the minimum in the Etihad (1 -0). Parisians need the best level of Neymar Y Mbappe, like his big stilettos, to make a hit in this first leg. Much will also depend on the balance that the Say Maria or Marco Verratti.

In the City, the eyes will first be on Pep Guardiola. The eleven that the Catalan will raise is one of the big questions, accustomed to giving away some tactical or name surprises in his eleven. Safe is the ownership of Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian is at a very high level in this final stretch of the season and many of the English options depend on him to decide this tie. It could be one of the last matches of Champions League of Kun Aguero with the elastic citizen.

PSG – Manchester City

Date: 04/28/2021

Hour: 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands)

Stadium: Park of the Princes (Paris).

Referee: Felix Brych (German).

TV: Movistar Champions League

Lineups of PSG – Manchester City

Paris saint germain: Keylor; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Verratti, Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Mbappé and Neymar.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ruben Dias, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne and Foden.