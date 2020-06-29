Updated on 06/29/2020 at 10:10

Between joke and joke, the truth appears. Says a well-known saying, that in the case of a player of the quality of Kevin de Bruyne, it takes quite relevance. The midfielder of the Manchester City He is one of the best in the world in his position and any team would like to have him on their roster. And the last to make it clear, albeit anecdotally, was Newcastle after Sunday’s FA Cup game.

The ‘Magpies’ coach interrupted the Belgian who was offering an interview to his club’s TV outlet, ironically claiming that De Bruyne was staying in St James’ Park, who was fed up with City …

« He will stay here. It is an exclusive straight from Newcastle. He is fed up with Manchester City and will play for Newcastle« Commented the English coach between jokes, a word that caused De Bruyne could not contain the laughter.

City, meanwhile, reacted with humor and chose to post the fun moment on their nets, responding to the former British player: « Wait a minute, Steve. »

Hang on a minute there, Steve! 😂 Man #ManCity pic.twitter.com/mzu0DTRTjP – Manchester City (@ManCity) June 28, 2020

